/Akshay Kumar demands THIS after Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy reveal

Bollywood is brimming with joy after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally confirmed that they are expecting their first child. The parents-to-be dropped a heartfelt Instagram post twinning in white, where Vicky lovingly held Katrina’s baby bump.

The caption read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” While the announcement received an outpouring of love from fans and celebrities alike, it was Akshay Kumar’s special message that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Akshay Kumar’s quirky wish for Katrina and Vicky’s Baby

Reacting to the couple’s post, Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Katrina in several hit films expressed his excitement with a mix of warmth and humour. The actor wrote, “So totally happy for you Katrina and Vicky. Knowing you, I can say that you two will make the best parents. Bas baby ko English aur Punjabi equally sikhaana; Lots of love and blessings. Jai Mahadev.”

His playful demand to ensure the baby learns both English and Punjabi left fans delighted, turning his comment into one of the most-loved reactions on social media.

Akshay Kumar calls Katrina Kaif his favourite heroine

Akshay’s affectionate message came just days after he publicly called Katrina Kaif his “favourite heroine” during an interview. The two share a long professional history, having delivered memorable films like Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, Welcome, Tees Maar Khan, and Sooryavanshi. Their on-screen chemistry has always been adored by audiences, making their bond even more special.

Bollywood showers love on the couple

Soon after the pregnancy reveal, Bollywood stars rushed to the comments section. Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Deepika Padukone were among the many who sent their best wishes. Deepika even added protective emojis, while Anushka wrote “Congratulations”.

The next chapter for Vicky and Katrina

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 at the royal Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their relationship, kept under wraps for years, has been one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories. Now, with their first child on the way, expected later this year- the couple is entering a new and beautiful phase of life.