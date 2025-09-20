/Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Viral photo sparks buzz about first child with Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has once again set social media abuzz after a picture of her in a maroon gown went viral, with fans speculating that she might be expecting her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal. The photo, originally shared on Reddit, appeared to show the actress with a visible baby bump, leading to a flood of congratulatory messages online.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2021 at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, have often been at the centre of pregnancy rumours. However, this latest viral photo has reignited speculation like never before.

Fans flood social media with ‘congratulations’

The blurry image of Katrina in a fitted gown quickly became the talk of the internet. “My inner 14-year-old fan is screaming. Congratulations,” one fan wrote. Another commented, “She looks just like Kareena from her pregnancy days. So happy for Kat!” Others referred to her as the “OG IT girl” and showered the actress with blessings.

While many fans celebrated what they believed to be happy news, a few argued that the photo could simply be from a commercial shoot.

According to an NDTV report, insiders have confirmed that Katrina Kaif is indeed expecting her first child and is due later this year, between October and November. The report also suggested that the actress plans to take an extended maternity break as she wants to embrace motherhood fully.

Neither Katrina nor Vicky has publicly confirmed the news, but their silence has only heightened curiosity.

Vicky Kaushal’s take on pregnancy buzz

The rumours are not entirely new. Back in June, while promoting his film Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal addressed questions about Katrina’s pregnancy. He told reporters, “As far as the good news is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you. But for now, there is no truth to the speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum zaroor share karenge.”

Pregnancy speculation has been ongoing

This is not the first time the actress has made headlines for possible pregnancy news. From appearing in oversized outfits to staying away from public events, Katrina’s choices have often fueled rumours. A video from July, where she was seen in a loose white shirt and baggy pants at a ferry port in Mumbai, also triggered similar speculation.

Earlier this year, her New Year’s Eve look in a polka-dot dress had fans drawing parallels with the so-called “Bollywood polka-dot pregnancy myth,” linked to Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone’s maternity wardrobes.

Katrina and Vicky's love story

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal began dating in 2019 and tied the knot two years later in a private, yet grand wedding attended by close friends and family. Since their marriage, fans have been eagerly awaiting news of their first child.