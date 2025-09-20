/Deepika Padukone shares cryptic post following Kalki 2 exit, announces her 6th collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in King

Deepika Padukone is amidst the heated discussion after her exit from Kalki 2, ever since the makers made a recent announcement over it. Now, amid all this chaos, the actress has reacted and shared a cryptic post along with her collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan for the much-awaited project titled King.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone reacted for the first time, months after the fiasco with Kalki 2, and wrote, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success."

"I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s

probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1 @iamsrk @s1danand", she concluded.

Soon after dropping the post, many took to the comment section, and one user wrote, "May you be the best always, no downturn can touch you". Another user wrote, "King and Queen". "Congratulations!" wrote the third user. Ranveer Singh supported her wife and commented, "Bestest Besties".

All about Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2

On Thursday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house backing Kalki Part 2, released an official statement on their social media, confirming that Deepika is no longer a part of Kalki 2, and the major reason behind this decision is the lack of commitment required for this film. The statement reads, "This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more."

According to several reports, Deepika Padukone had requested shorter working hours after giving birth to her daughter, Dua. This request of hers has caused friction among the sets. Deepika's exit from Kalki comes after she was dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, which has already become a hot topic for discussion among netizens.

All about film King

King will star Shah Rukh in the lead role. The cast reportedly includes Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma.

While plot details remain under wraps, the movie is said to follow the perilous journey of a mentor and his disciple. King is directed by Siddharth Anand, who is best known for his work on movies like War, Pathaan, and Bang Bang.