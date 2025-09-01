/Are Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra out of Jee Le Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar breaks silence

Is Jee Le Zaraa happening? This is the question that many have been asking for a while. Announced in 2021, the movie had everyone excited, especially because of the star-studded cast featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt.

While there have been no updates on the project, many assumed that the movie had been shelved. Now, director Farhan Akhtar has broken his silence, revealing that the movie is indeed in progress, but with a shocking comment about the cast.

What has Farhan Akhtar said about Jee Le Zaraa?

Saying that the movie has been put on a back burner doen't mean that the movie has been shelved.

During a candid chat, The Don 2 said,"I would hate to say that it's shelved. What I will say is that it has been put on the back burner. It is a film that will happen. Again, I don't know when it will be. But it's too delicious a script and there's so much work that has already been done on it."

Farhan did, however, hint that the audience might see a slight change in the cast. “I have finished all location scouts, recorded music for the film. So it's just a matter of time before we come back and do it again. I can't comment on the cast anymore, like what that will be and when that will land. But will the film happen? Ya, it will.”

Akhtar announced Jee Le Zaraa on the 20th anniversary of Dil Chahta Hai, his directorial debut. The movie was initially announced with Priyanka, Alia, and Katrina, three of the biggest superstars in the Indian film industry.

The movie is penned by Farhan, her sister, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

