/Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Kunickaa steps down from captain’s post, no one gets eliminated

There were no eliminations on Sunday night at the Bigg Boss 19 house. Housemates were tense about the week’s eviction, but host Salman Khan sprang a surprise and announced that no one would be leaving the house this week. Salman did not add that while the housemates have been saved from eviction this week, they will have to bid goodbye to one of the contestants next week.

No eviction in Bigg Boss 19 house this week

The weekend episode, where Salman meets the contestants, discusses their tasks and actions from the past week, and eliminates a housemate, was different this week. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 on Sunday, August 31, had no elimination.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The show’s makers have given all contestants a second chance, giving room for the house dynamics to shift and tension to rise. With shocking revelations from both Salman and the housemates, the drama has only grown.

Kunickaa resigns from the role of captain

While there were no eliminations, there was drama for sure as focus shifted to Kunickaa, who announced she no longer wanted to continue as captain. Kunickaa was recently chosen as the first captain of the Bigg Boss 19 house. Expressing her disappointment, she said, “I don’t want to be the captain. If this is how they think about me, I’m giving it up.”

Kunickaa felt singled out by several contestants, saying they were unfairly calling her unstable and biased. She also mentioned that Bigg Boss could take back her immunity for the coming week if needed.

The senior actress also got into a fierce argument with fellow contestant Farhana. During the clash, Kunickaa told Farhana to "Talk to my hand,” to which Farhana responded, “Don’t take the privilege of your age.”

Their disagreement quickly became personal, with Kunickaa calling Farhana names and Farhana accusing her of attention-seeking behaviour.