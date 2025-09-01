/Tanya Mittal reacts to the backlash around her remark on Pahalgam attack: ‘You be a good person…’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal was in news earlier this year for her comment on the Pahalgam terror attack. Mittal is an influencer and has claimed in the past that she was connected with the tourism departments of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. When the Pahalgam attack took place in April, Mittal said in a video “Terrorism has no religion,” which led to severe backlash online and she had to eventually delete the video. The reality TV star remained unfazed by it.

Tanya Mittal reacts to backlash

Tanya Mittal spoke to Hindustan Times ahead of her participation in Bigg Boss 19 and addressed the controversy by saying, “When the controversy happened, just 48 hours after that I was traveling and making videos. It really didn’t affect me. I know my truth. Agar acchai ko apni achai sabit karne nikalna padta hai, uss din burayi jeet jaati hai (If goodness has to step out to prove itself, that day evil wins). You be a good person and be sure that I am a good person and leave the place where people don’t respect your goodness."

She added, “Kisi ne mere baarein main kuch kaha and they felt I was a misfit. Kya unke kehne se they can deny that we were working for 8 months together? (Someone said something about me and felt I was a misfit. But by saying that, can they deny the fact that we had been working together for 8 months?) They just proved a point that when there are difficult times, no one is standing with each other. And I am very happy that they left me because now we are more involved in other states, too. So is there anything stopping me?"

What was the controversy about?

In April, Tanya had posted a video about the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists. She said, “Saying anything on this issue is critical and sensitive for me. In the media, there is talk of terrorists and terrorism. I, on the other hand, think terrorism has no religion."

The remark led to widespread backlash on social media, with many pointing out that she worked with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism department. MP tourism later issued a clarification, stating, “Please note that Ms Tanya Mittal is not associated with MP Tourism in any capacity."

While speaking to WION, Mittal had described herself as a small town girl with ‘big dreams’. She had said she only planned to be authentic on the show, but admited that she hadn’t seen any Bigg Boss episode so far. “I have never… I am a jealous person, I can never see anyone enjoying their life without me. So, the moment I will be on TV, I will start watching it,” she said in an exclusive interview with WION.