/Tanya Mittal reflects on controversy over Pahalgam terror attack remark: ‘This year has been tough’ | EXCLUSIVE

Social media influencerTanyaMittal, who was embroiled in a controversy after she expressed her opinion over the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, is prepared for another controversy with Bigg Boss 19.



Asked if she is nervous about participating in the reality television show,Mittalsaid, “No, I am not at all nervous. I am a very strong-headed girl, and I have been through a lot in life, especially this year, which has been tough with two controversies back-to-back, not leaving a month of relaxation for me. I think Bigg Boss will lead me to another controversy, and I am mentally prepared that I will be stronger now,” she said, adding, “They put you into controversies, so they get TRPs, so, I am ready.”



Mittal, who describes herself as a ‘small town girl with big dreams’, said she only plans to be authentic on the show, but admits that she hasn’t seen any Bigg Boss episode so far. “I have never… I am a jealous person, I can never see anyone enjoying their life without me. So, the moment I will be on TV, I will start watching it,” she said in an exclusive interview with WION.

Sharing a bit about her journey,Mittalsaid she never anticipated she’d reach here. “When I started making reels last year, I didn’t realise it’s going to bring me to such a big stage… But it did give me a practice to be on camera and it made me more assertive. Till then, I was at home and speaking my heart out. I am not fearful of what people think about me. The main thing is you should keep going, don’t give up,” she said.



Asked if she sought any tips, the entrepreneur clarified that there’s no one in her life who could have shared words of wisdom related to reality shows. “Who is going to give me tips? Nobody in my seven generations has been on television and to do Bigg Boss is a very controversial thing. I come from a typical Baniya-Marwadi family, we don’t switch on the television where it’s abusive,” she shared.



Mittal, a self-confessed Salman Khan fan, added that she’s also written a letter for the Indian superstar. “Salman Khan is a fab person, he is a charmer. I have loved from the days he was Prem and I want to meet him in that capacity that he is as soft as I have seen him on the screen,” she said, and jokingly added, “I am sure that’s now going to be the reality on Bigg Boss.”