/Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan calls out Pranit More about his viral jokes | Watch

Bigg Boss 19 had premiered just a week before and is already creating buzz with several twists and turns. With arguments be it over house duties or tasks for captaincy, the show has been garnering attention with every contestant's action. In the latest promo from Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan lashes out at comedian Pranit More, after his videos of old jokes on the Bollywood actor had gone viral on social media.

Salman Khan confronts Pranit More about the old jokes of the actor

JioHotstar released a promo of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which Salman Khan can be seen confronting Pranit and saying, "Pranit, stand-up comedian, I know what you have said about me, which is not right. The jokes you made about me, how would you have reacted if you were in my place and I was in yours? Your job there was to make people laugh, and you did that by using my name. I just don't think you need to go below the belt."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon, fans thronged the comment section to give their views as well. One user wrote, "Pranit more se moye moye ho gaya". Another user wrote, "As always, best weekend ka vaar". "This is a personal attack, Salman sir.. not necessary here...in BB he did u can..this is not good @colorstv", wrote the third user.

What were the old jokes Pranit More had said about Salman Khan?

In one clip, Pranit More can be seen saying, "Salman ke saamne paise ki baat kar raha hai ki 'humne Salman ko paise khilaye'. Bhai Salman paise khaata hi nahi hai, woh logon ke career khaata hai".

In another one, Pranit is saying, "Rohit Shetty ne usko bataya ki, 'dekho movie mein na gaadi chalane milegi aur kaise bhi chala sakte ho.' Salman Khan bola, kidar sign karneka hai? In another act, while speaking to a teacher from an NGO, More asked which NGO she worked with. When the woman replied, "Humara Foothpath,” he quickly replied., “Kaun hai iska brand ambassador...Salman Khan?

All about Pranit More