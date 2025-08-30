/Venom actor Riz Ahmed reveals facing something 'silent' and 'intense' while filming Star Wars prequel

Hollywood actor Riz Ahmed has established himself as one of the renowned stars after being part of renowned films including The Reluctant Fundamentalist, Four Lions, and Jason Bourne, among others. The British actor recently revealed that he was hospitalised during the filming of Star Wars prequel after he experienced a health scare.

Details revealed by Riz Ahmed about his facing a health scare

In an interaction with Penn Badgley's Pdcrushed podcast, Riz Ahmed shared how he felt something within while filming Rogue One. He stated, "It was like building myself up from scratch. It was super scary and intense and quite prolonged, actually. I always think that when you're brought to your knees, you're halfway towards praying, when something is taken away from you, you become even more acutely aware of everything you have".

"And on a bodily level, on a health level, you realise like, you don't control anything, man. You don't control a single thing. You don't even control your body. Most strangely, I never felt more grateful, more at peace, more content than when I felt like I was going to lose my whole life", said Riz Ahmed.

For the unversed, Rogue One is the prequel film of Star Wars, which was released in 2016 and was helmed by Gareth Edwards. Riz Ahmed played the role of Bodhi Rook: A former Imperial cargo pilot who defects to the rebels under the influence of Galen Erso. It stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker.

All about Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed had his breakout role in Nightcrawler (2014), which led to roles in the 2016 big-budget films Jason Bourne and Rogue One. For starring as a young man accused of murder in the HBO miniseries The Night Of (2016).

In addition, he is also a rapper and a member of the Swet Shop Boys, and has earned critical acclaim with the hip hop albums Microscope and Cashmere, and commercial success featuring in the Billboard 200 chart-topping Hamilton Mixtape, with his song "Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)".