/Ahaan Panday on debut with Saiyaara, blockbuster success and struggle: 'I was entirely delusional'



Saiyaara is the blockbuster movie of the year! Before its release, no one could have imagined the kind of success it would achieve. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film introduced newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Before the movie hit the screens, the producers and director took charge of the promotions, keeping the newcomers away from any promotional interactions. However, after the film emerged as a blockbuster, Ahaan and Aneet have now opened up about their movie, their roles, and much more.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda on Saiyaara’s success and life post-release

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ahaan and Aneet not only posed together, but also talked about their debut roles, post-release things and a lot more.

When asked Ahaan what made him happy as an artist after Saiyaara success, the young star said,''One thing that made me very happy is that very rarely as an artiste does your work speak first... for the first time, in a long time has a film come first, and as an artiste that's the best thing you could ask for.

During the chat, Ahaan, who played the role of Krish Kapoor, revealed that he doesn't hold any resentment against anyone.

“Have I felt wronged by people? Yes, I have. It wouldn’t be right for me to get personal about that though, but as an actor that’s where you take [inspiration] from. I would take a small moment and enlarge that for the character. I just kept putting myself into different things. There was that blind optimism, the first four-five years, where I was entirely delusional, and I think people around me could sense it,” he said.

During the chat, Aneet revealed that Ahaan always wanted her to play the role of Vaani Batra in the movie. He even prayed for it.

“When I was auditioning for Saiyaara, Ahaan had taken me to Mount Mary Church and we’d lit a candle and sat in the car. I asked him, ‘What did you wish for?’ He looked at me and asked, ‘What did you wish for?’ A week later, I got the call that I’d gotten the role, and he said, ‘Of course, I’d wished that you’d get the role!’" Padda revealed.

