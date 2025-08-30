/Baaghi 4 trailer: Tiger Shroff returns in high-end action franchise, battles villain Sanjay Dutt

The makers of Baaghi 4, featuring Tiger Shroff, have finally unveiled the trailer. The promo of the film, which has been touted to be one of the most violent and gory ones ever, will feature Tiger Shroff's face-off with Sanjay Dutt, who will be playing the role of antagonist. The high-end action franchise will also star two female leads.

Trailer of Baaghi 4 released, fans react

The fourth installment of Baaghi is headlined by Tiger Shroff, showing a brutal side of the story with the actor's character, Ronnie, whose fury has been showcased in the spotlight due to personal reasons. The trailer begins with Tiger Shroff in a naval officer uniform, which is drenched with blood. Female leads Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa are also shown in key roles.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Soon after the trailer was dropped, fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "Next level action". Another user wrote, "Killin it, Super excited for this one". "This is insane, I am sooo excited", wrote the third user.

All about Baaghi 4

Baaghi 4 is helmed by A.Harsha and is written by Sajid Nadiadwala. It tells the story of how a man survives a suicide attempt, but his reality blurs. His loved ones question him as a hidden truth draws him into a web of obsession and enduring love.

The film stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu, who will be making her Hindi film debut. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 5, 2025.