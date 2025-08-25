/Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More's old jokes mocking host Salman Khan goes viral | Watch

Bigg Boss 19 kicked off on August 24 in a grand ceremony with Bollywood actor Salman Khan returning as the host. From Ashnoor Kaur to Baseer Ali to Amaal Malik, 16 contestants will be competing against each other to win the coveted trophy and cash prize. Amid all of this, one of the contestants, Pranit More, who is a comedian by profession, has had his old video mocking the host of the show resurfaced on social media.

Old jokes of Pranit More mocking Salman Khan go viral on social media

In one clip, Pranit More can be seen saying, "Salman ke saamne paise ki baat kar raha hai ki 'humne Salman ko paise khilaye'. Bhai Salman paise khaata hi nahi hai, woh logon ke career khaata hai".

In another one, Pranit is saying, "Rohit Shetty ne usko bataya ki, 'dekho movie mein na gaadi chalane milegi aur kaise bhi chala sakte ho.' Salman Khan bola, kidar sign karneka hai? In another act, while speaking to a teacher from an NGO, More asked which NGO she worked with. When the woman replied, "Humara Foothpath,” he quickly replied., “Kaun hai iska brand ambassador...Salman Khan?

Netizens gave mixed reactions to the post after it went viral. One user wrote, "He is a good guy". Another user wrote, "Salman will take class. Too much fun coming".

For the unversed, Pranit More is a comedian, radio jockey and content creator. He worked as an RJ for Mirchi FM from 2019 to 2023 and also hosted live events, including the Filmfare Awards Marathi. He grabbed headlines when he was attacked by people, who were disguised as Veer Pahariya fans. The alleged attack was due to jokes made about the actor.

Bigg Boss 19: Show's timings, contestants and more

Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, is the nineteenth season of the Indian Hindi-language reality television show Bigg Boss. It premiered on 24 August 2025 on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Salman Khan is hosting the show for the sixteenth time.

