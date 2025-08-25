Bigg Boss 19 grand premiere: Salman Khan's take on true love? Here's what he said

After a long wait, Bigg Boss is back with a brand-new batch of contestants from all walks of life. On August 24, superstar Salman Khan kicked off Bigg Boss 19 with a grand launch filled with fun and excitement. Khan returned with his trademark swag and aura to a stage that he has been ruling for over a decade. While the audience was captivated by the superstar’s all-black look, it was his candid words on love that quickly grabbed headlines. During a lighthearted chat with contestant Tanya Mittal, Salman answered what true love is for him.

Salman Khan on love life during Bigg Boss 19 premiere.

At the launch event, Salman, still regarded as one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors, spoke openly about love.

In a fun chat, Salman asked Tanya if she had watched fellow contestant Zeishan Quadri’s Gangs of Wasseypur, for which Quadri was the screenwriter. During the conversation, Tanya asked the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor about true love.

Replying to her, the actor jockingly said, "Sacha pyaar, I don't know… kyunki abhi tak hua hi nahi. Na sacha pyar hua hai na kuch adhura raha hai (True love? I don't know... because it hasn't happened to me yet. There hasn't been true love nor anything that remains incomplete)."

More about Salman Khan’s past relationships

Salman Khan might be single today, but the actor had an interesting dating life. He has dated actress Sangeeta Bijlani in the late 1980s, then Somy Ali. In 1999, he started dating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of his most talked-about relationships in tinseltown.

The actor has also affair with Katrina Kaif, one of his most high-profile relationships. The actor's most recent relationship is with Iulia Vântur, a Romanian actress.