/Bigg Boss 19 Contestants Net Worth: How Much Do Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar and Others Earn?

Big Boss 19 has finally kicked off, and this year, it looks like they have pulled all the stops. How much do Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar and Others earn? Let's take a look at this year's contestants and how they are worth.
Bigg Boss 19 has finally kicked off, and this season has brought together a mix of celebrities, influencers, and rising stars, each bringing their own fan following and drama to the reality show. So let's take a look at the net worth of all the participants of Bigg Boss 19.
Renowned music composer, singer, and producer Amaal Mallik has an estimated net worth of around ₹37.5 crore. He made his debut as a composer in the 2014 Salman Khan movie Jai Ho. Some of his chart-toppers include Sooraj Dooba Hai and Bol Do Na Zara.
Popular for his dance skills and massive social media following, Awez Darbar’s net worth is estimated at ₹12 crore in 2025. He is the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar. He also owns a dance academy and has choreographed for music videos.
The lifestyle Influencer and digital creator Nagma Mirajkar frequently collaborates with brands, creating high-value sponsorship deals that add significantly to her income, reportedly has a net worth of about ₹10 crore. She also frequently collaborates with fellow contestant Awez Darbar.
Television star Gaurav Khanna, known for his role in Anupamaa, is estimated to be worth around ₹8 crore. His acting career spans over a decade with roles in popular shows, which have made him a household name.
Ashnoor Kaur began her career as a child actress and has grown into one of the most promising young faces in Indian television. Ashnoor is best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has an estimated net worth of ₹7 crore.
YouTube personality and fan-voted contestant Mridul Tiwari also holds an estimated net worth of ₹7 crore. Mridul has built a loyal fan following over the years. His online success has translated into brand deals, collaborations, and strong revenue from YouTube.
Social media creator Shahbaz Gill is a rising social media creator who has quickly made a name for himself in the digital entertainment space. He is reported to have a net worth of about ₹6 crore thanks to his brand collaborations and social media partnerships.
Entrepreneur and influencer Tanya Mittal has established herself as both a businesswoman and a digital star. She earned a loyal fanbase thanks to her ability to balance her career between business and entertainment. Mittal’s net worth is estimated at ₹2 crore.
Reality TV star Baseer Ali is said to have a net worth of approximately ₹20 crore. He rose to fame through shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla. Apart from reality shows, Baseer earns from modelling, and endorsements.
Model and former Miss Universe India Nehal Chudasama is estimated to be worth about ₹1 crore. She has represented India internationally and continues to work in modelling and fashion. Alongside her beauty pageant fame, she collaborates with fitness and lifestyle brands.
The Polish actress Natalia Janoszek tops the list with an impressive net worth of around ₹125 crore. She is known for her work in films like Chicken Curry Law, Housefull 5, The Swing of Things, and 365 Days.