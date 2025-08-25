/Bigg Boss 19: Who Is Natalia Magdalena Janoszek? Meet the Polish contestant who featured in Netflix hit 365 days

Bigg Boss 19 premiered with a grand ceremony on Sunday night. Host Salman Khan introduced each of the contestants' unique styles. While all the contestants in Bigg Boss 19 are Indians, this year’s international contestant is Polish actress Natalia Magdalena Janoszek. Natalia performed to a medley of Bollywood hits at the premiere of Bigg Boss 19 and revealed she knows a little bit of Hindi when Salman asked her how she would manage to communicate inside the house.

Who is Natalia Magdalena Janoszek

The 35-year-old wears multiple hats. She is an actress, a model, an author and a singer. Born in Bielsko-Biala, Poland, she gravitated towards performing arts from a young age. She participated in local song and dance ensembles from the age of 3 and later represented Poland at major international festivals.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Natalia’s modeling career began at sixteen, leading her to compete in over thirty international beauty pageants where she earned accolades such as “Best Dress” at Supermodel International (2012) and Tropic Beauty (2013).

Natalia Magdalena Janoszek career

She made her Bollywood with a film called Dreamz: The Movie in 2013. She also featured in small roles in films Flame: An Untold Love Story, The Green Fairy, and the legal drama Chicken Curry Law.

She has also featured Hollywood comedy The Swing of Things and even appeared in Netflix’s “365 Days”

Natalia is also an accomplished author, releasing Behind the Scenes of Bollywood, which narrates her experiences in the Indian film industry.

She has also featured on popular Polish TV shows like Dancing with the Stars (2022) and Your Face Sounds Familiar (2023). Natalia holds an MA in International Business from the University of Warsaw and has also learnt acting at New York’s Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.