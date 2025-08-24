/Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur reveals she had a 3-hour long conversation with Hina Khan: ‘She told me the dos and don’ts’ | EXCLUSIVE

Indian television actor Ashnoor Kaur, best known for shows like Jhansi Ki Rani and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes among others, is among the contestants on Bigg Boss 19. The actor admits that she was approached for the reality television show multiple times before this, but thought she wasn’t ready and was too young. But now, she’s decided to take the leap of faith and participate in Salman Khan’s show.

While Ashnoor believes that no strategy is the best strategy for Bigg Boss, she did connect with her industry colleagues for tips. Amongst them is Hina Khan, who portrayed the role of her mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

“We had a proper three-hour-long discussion wherein she told me the dos and don’ts and gave me a lot of advice. Even Rohan bhaiya (Rohan Mehra), it was a great time talking to them as I got to know about the show from the firsthand experience,” she said in an exclusive interview with WION.

Admiring Hina’s game on Bigg Boss 11, Kaur also revealed the two things she will carry forward from her season. “I love the way Hina di has always been very courageous with her tasks and the way she has always made a fashion statement. These two things I am going to carry forward,” she said.

For Kaur, she’s also decided that anything that goes against the values her parents has given, she won’t do that. Asked if she’s in the house for money or fame, Kaur said, “I am going for the experience. I have never worked for money, acting is my passion. I have always looked forward to everything that I would carry with me after I am done with the project. An actor should be hungry for everything. Also, I have never done a reality show so I thought to start with the best,” she shared.

As someone who started as a child actor, Kaur said her biggest challenge is that people still perceive her as kid. “They think I will be too soft or silent, but that’s not the case as I have grown up now. Every person has their sides and I guess they would get to witness all of my sides,” she explained. Notably, Kaur’s first breakthrough role came in ‘Jhansi Ki Rani’ wherein she auditioned, along with 150 kids.

The actor recently took a three-year hiatus from acting and believes that it was the best decision. “I have always believed that you should live the best of both worlds. And those years I wanted to prioritise my personal life, and I did that. No regrets, because the way my college has snapped me, being on sets probably wouldn’t have. I am happy I made that conscious choice, even happier that I continued to follow my passion after my college,” she shared.

As for Bigg Boss, Kaur is ready for everything that will come her way. “I am not nervous about anything,” she said, adding, “I am looking forward to a fantastic time after I come out. Just to keep entertaining my fans.”