/Bigg Boss 19: Controversial moments of previous seasons of Salman Khan hosted reality show

Bigg Boss season 19, hosted by Salman Khan, will soon premiere in a few hours, and fans are eagerly waiting for the new contestants, tasks, and drama to unfold from tonight. With so much to witness, let's revisit the controversial moments that occurred in previous seasons of this reality show.
During Bigg Boss 10, remember contestant Swami Om threw his urine on housemates Bani and Rohan after losing the task and even claimed it would give divine powers. Post this, everyone defended the duo and demanded strict action against Swami. Ultimately, it led to his eviction.
In the Bigg Boss season 18, a particular episode created controversy after a video of Vivian's approach during a task. In the ticket to finale task, the actor used all his strength to pull the stretch in which Chum, who was bound to it, was seen being dragged to the floor. This clip led to a polarized debate online among netizens.
During season 16, Shalin Bhanot's fake relationship with Tina Datta became a prominent topic with many housemates, including the host of the show, Salman Khan, who accused the duo of faking their love-hate dynamic for the audience and their own game. Reportedly, it led to widespread criticism from housemates and viewers.
In another weird incident, during the 10th season, contestant Priyanka Jagga's antic bewildered the netizens after she peed on the national television. This disgraceful act occurred during the first task when the contestants had to sit on a rocking horse and drink water at regular intervals.
In another incident in season 18, housemate Shehzada Dhami locked horns with Chum Darang.
It all started when the former made a comment suggesting that Chum, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, is not Indian.