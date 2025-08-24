Photo Album | Ahead of Bigg Boss 19: All 18 winners in the list. What are they doing now

Bigg Boss is coming back with Season 19, and, like in previous years, the host is everyone’s favorite, Salman Khan. Before the grand launch, let’s take a trip down memory lane to look at the past winners and what they are doing now.
Bigg Boss is one of the most loved Indian reality shows. An adaptation of the Dutch show Big Brother, the first season aired in 2007, when Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy won. Eighteen seasons have passed, and the show has produced some memorable winners, along with a few shockers. Check out all 18 Bigg Boss winners.
The Aashiqui actor was the first winner of Bigg Boss Season 1 in 2007. Rahul is active in the film industry and is currently producing projects. He is also very active on social media. This season was hosted by actor Arshad Warsi.
After winning MTV Roadies 5 in 2007, Ashutosh Kaushik participated in Bigg Boss and went on to win. This season became famous for its controversies with contestants such as Rakhi Sawant, Ahsan Qureshi, and Manoj Tiwari. After gaining fame, he acted in movies like Zila Ghaziabad. Currently, he is active on social media.
Vindu Dara Singh lifted the trophy of Season 3 in 2009 when Amitabh Bachchan hosted the show. He continues to work in several movies.
Television actress Shweta Tiwari became a household name with the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She participated in several shows and movies and was last seen in Police Force.
Juhi Parmar, a renowned television actress, rose to fame with her show Kumkum. She won Season 5 of Bigg Boss and has since starred in shows like Yeh Meri Family.
Urvashi is known for playing Kamolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Since winning the big cash prize, she has appeared in several shows and is an active social media user with millions of followers on Instagram.
Popular actor and host Gauahar Khan won Bigg Boss Season 7. She has appeared in several movies and is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Zaid Darbar. Reports suggest that in Season 19, her brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, is set to enter the house.
Gautam Gulati is one of the most famous winners in Bigg Boss history. After winning, he starred in several movies and shows, including MTV Roadies.
In 2015, Prince rose to fame by winning MTV Roadies. The same year, he participated in Bigg Boss 9 and emerged as the winner. He was one of the most-loved contestants of that season.
Season 10 welcomed commoners for the first time with seven celebrities vs. seven commoners. Manveer became the first commoner to win Bigg Boss.
After garnering immense praise for her show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, Shilpa entered Season 11 in 2017. She won the game while spending most of the time cooking in the kitchen.
Dipika Kakar, known for playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, participated in Bigg Boss 12 in 2018 and emerged as the winner. She also appeared in Celebrity MasterChef India but had to exit due to a shoulder injury. Recently, she has been active on YouTube through her vlogs. Recently, she was diagnosed with liver cancer and is going through a treatment.
Season 13 is remembered for the SidNaaz phenomenon, referring to Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill. The actor rose to fame through roles in Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2021 due to a sudden heart attack.
Rubina won Bigg Boss 14 and is best known for her roles in television shows. After winning, she continued acting and became the mother of two daughters, whom she shares with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.
Tejasswi became a household name after winning Bigg Boss 15, though she was already known for TV roles in shows like Swaragini and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. She continues to work in television and as a YouTube vlogger.
Rapper MC Stan was the surprise winner of Season 16. He won the hearts of the young audience and became one of the most-voted contestants in Bigg Boss history. He took home Rs 31,80,000 and a Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.
Comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui won the title, defeating Abhishek Kumar. Faruqui continues performing stand-up shows and remains popular among fans.
Karan Veer Mehra, known for shows like Pavitra Rishta, won Season 18. He continues to sign and work on various projects in the entertainment industry.