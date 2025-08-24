/Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna's participation in reality show garners reaction, Netizens say, 'Expectations are high'

Renowned TV actor Gaurav Khanna, best known for his role in Anupamaa, will soon be making his entry into Bigg Boss season 19 within a few hours. After the promo was released by the makers, fans are now eagerly waiting for him to set the stage on fire. However, his appearance has sparked a reaction from the netizens.

Netizens' reaction to Gaurav Khanna appearing in Bigg Boss 19

Recently, the makers of Bigg Boss 19 released a 25-second clip showing a man in an all-black ensemble grooving to the song Naa Jaane Kahaan Se Aaya Hai on the Bigg Boss stage, but his face was not revealed. The caption read: “Audience ka favorite beta is here to rule! Jhalak mein jab itna mazza, puri picture mein toh lagega tadka.”

Soon, netizens flooded the social media platform to express their views. One user wrote, "Expectations are high. Hearts are beating fast. U will feel pressure for sure, GK, but remember one thing, we are always with u Rockstar just rocks the stage with ur perfect personality and unmatchable charisma. #GauravKhanna. #BB19 #BiggBoss19".

Another user wrote, "Who would have known that the man who faces difficulty in recognising colours, brings colours to our bland lives. #GauravKhanna welcome to the world of #BiggBoss19 #BB19. #KhannaKaKhaandaan aapka besabri se intezaar kar rha hai".

"Gaurav Khanna’s latest promo is pure aesthetic goals. From his confident stride to flawless style, every frame screams charisma. The man doesn’t just enter, he commands the screen. #GauravKhanna #BiggBoss19 #BB19", wrote the third user.

All about Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 will premiere simultaneously on JioCinema and Colors TV, with JioCinema streaming episodes 90 minutes earlier than television. On the OTT platform, it will premiere at 9:00 pm, while on TV, it will premiere at 10:30 pm. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be hosting the show for the sixteenth time.