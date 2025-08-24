LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 : Check out the confirmed contestants list; Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna and more

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 : Check out the confirmed contestants list; Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna and more

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 13:35 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 13:35 IST

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 is set for a grand launch. The new season will premiere on Sunday (Aug 24) at 9 pm IST. Viewers can watch the launch event live on JioCinema and Colors TV.

Bigg Boss 19 contestants
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Bigg Boss 19 contestants

Hours are left for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 19, and the wait will finally be over as viewers get their 19th batch of contestants. Superstar Salman Khan is back on the set to host the show, and the promos and teasers are out, generating a lot of excitement. While the full participant list is still a secret, we have compiled a list of celebrities who are probable contestants of Bigg Boss 19.

Ashnoor Kaur
2 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Ashnoor Kaur

Actor and influencer Ashnoor Kaur has signed on to enter the Bigg Boss house. The young starlet has been part of the industry since the age of 6. She has appeared in several television shows and films, including the 2009 series Jhansi Ki Rani, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and the movies Sanju and Manmarziyaan, among others.

Gaurav Khanna
3 / 8
(Photograph: Instagram)

Gaurav Khanna

Television actor and host Gaurav Khanna is set to enter the house. The actor has been part of the TV industry for over two decades, starring in popular daily soaps such as Tere Bin, Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, and, most recently, Anupamaa. He recently took part in Celebrity MasterChef and emerged as the winner.

Amaal Malik
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Amaal Malik

The well-known music composer is reportedly entering Bigg Boss 19, known for crooning his hit song “Kaun Tujhe” from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Coming from a family of musicians, he recently made headlines when he revealed that he was battling clinical depression.

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar

Social media stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are rumoured to enter the house. While nothing is official, the teaser hints that Awez and Nagma will be among the contestants competing for the big cash prize.

Natalia Janoszek
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Natalia Janoszek

Polish actor Natalia Janoszek is also expected to be in the star-studded lineup. She will be the international contestant in the show after a long time.

Baseer Ali
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Baseer Ali

Hyderabad’s Baseer Ali is a model and actor who rose to fame after participating in shows such as Splitsvilla 10 and winning Roadies. In 2023, he made his acting debut with the daily soap Kundali Bhagya. If reports are to be believed, he is set to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Neelam Giri
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Neelam Giri

Bhojpuri actor Neelam Giri is also expected to enter the house. Although her participation has not been officially confirmed, many fans have guessed her from the promos. The teaser shows a girl dancing with the caption: “Desi chhori aur videshi gori ki niraali adaa, inhe dekh sab honge fida!”.

Trending Photo

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 : Check out the confirmed contestants list; Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna and more
8

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 : Check out the confirmed contestants list; Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna and more

IDF vehicles on border, Palestinians leave: Israel warns Hamas amid Netanyahu's Gaza take over plan, famine declared - What we know
13

IDF vehicles on border, Palestinians leave: Israel warns Hamas amid Netanyahu's Gaza take over plan, famine declared - What we know

Why fighter jets can’t use GPS the way your phone does
7

Why fighter jets can’t use GPS the way your phone does

Why the world’s fastest fighter jets are built to be unstable
5

Why the world’s fastest fighter jets are built to be unstable

Why fighter jet pilots carry a pistol in the cockpit
6

Why fighter jet pilots carry a pistol in the cockpit