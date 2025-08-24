Bigg Boss 19: Key questions answered - streaming platform, theme and more



Salman Khan is set to return to the small screen with one of his most favourite shows, Bigg Boss 19. This year's season has got a political revamp with the theme titled Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. The Bigg Boss house is going to have an assembly room for the first time, where the contestants will share and discuss their issues. Talking about the theme, Khan shared, “ 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' ka matlab hai power unke haath mein, aur jab power milti hai, toh asli chehre saamne aate hai (‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’ means the power lies in their hands, and when people get power, their true sides will come).

Bigg Boss 19: Where to watch the grand launch live?

The grand event is going to take place today (Aug 24). And fans can't keep calm. The premiere of Bigg Boss will be available to watch on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV. The show will stream at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar, followed by television premiere on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Who are the contestants? Amaal Malik and Gaurav Khanna might be the ones!

Like every year, the list of contestants will be a secret until Salman reveals it. But the makers have given hints with the teaser and promos. If reports are to be believed, the contestants that are set to enter the house to win the cash prize are: Gaurav Khanna, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Malik, Awez Darbar, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, and Natalia Stankoszek, among others.

Bigg Boss 19: Common questions

Q. When does Bigg Boss 19 start?

A. Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on Aug 24, 2025.

Q. Who are the contestants of Bigg Boss 19?

A. The official contestant list for Bigg Boss 19 will be revealed by Salman Khan during the grand premiere.

Q. Where can I watch Bigg Boss 19?

A. Bigg Boss 19 will stream on JioCinema and will also be available to watch on Colors TV.