Amaal Mallik to enter Bigg Boss 19? His battle with clinical depression, family rift, and more



Amaal Mallik, composer and singer, is one of the probable contestants in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19. The music composer is reportedly set to enter the house on Aug 24. While nothing has been confirmed yet, fans will have to wait until Sunday, 9 pm for the official reveal. Mallik is one of the most popular composers in the Indian music industry and is the talent behind hit songs such as ‘’Soch Na Sake'', ‘’Gazab Ka Hai Yeh Din,'' ‘’Sooraj Dooba Hain'', among others. He officially debuted as a composer with Salman Khan's film Jai Ho.

Amaal Mallik set to enter the Bigg Boss house?

The countdown for the show has already begun, and in a recently released teaser, a man is seen performing the song ‘’Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyar Karega'' from MS Dhoni – The Untold Story. The song was originally sung by Amaal's brother, Armaan Malik.

The teaser clip, shared on JioCinema, was captioned,''Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banana. Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, 24th August se, raat 9 baje sirf #JioHotstar par aur raat 10:30 baje @colorstv par.''

While the contestant’s identity was kept hidden, speculation is strong that it is Amaal. Adding fuel to the rumours, Amaal’s father, composer Daboo Malik, dropped a “folded hands” emoji in the comment section, hinting that his son might indeed be entering the Bigg Boss house.

Who is Amaal Mallik?

Born on June 16, 1990, in Mumbai, Amaal comes from a family of musicians. He is the son of music director and composer Daboo Malik and singer Jyothi Malik. His grandfather was the veteran composer Sardar Malik, and he is the nephew of legendary music director Anu Malik. Amaal’s younger brother, Armaan Malik, is also a renowned playback singer.

Amaal Mallik on clinical depression and strained family ties

In March 2025, Amaal shocked everyone when he publicly revealed that he was battling clinical depression and announced that he was cutting personal ties with his family. In a detailed Instagram post, the composer opened up about his strained relationship with his brother, singer Armaan Malik, and held his parents responsible for the rift.

In the now-deleted post, Amaal wrote, “I've reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I've endured. For years, I've been made to feel like I am less despite spending days & nights toiling away to make a safe life for my people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself being spoken down to and questioning what I've ever done.”

“What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes, I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self-worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul," he wrote.