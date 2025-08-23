/Bigg Boss season 19: How much Salman Khan is paid in crores for THIS season

Bigg Boss is one of the most-loved reality shows in India. And, over the years, host and superstar Salman Khan and Bigg Boss have become synonymous. The show, which is an adaptation of the Dutch reality show Big Brother, debuted in India in 2006 and went on to become one of the most popular and loved shows in India. Originally started in Hindi, the show has been extended into different regional languages, such as Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

How much money is Salman Khan get paid for hosting the show?

Khan, the superstar of Indian cinema, started hosting the show from season 4. He's one of the highest-paid Indian celebrities, and if reports are to be believed, the actor has been paid a huge amount for his hosting duties. In season 4, when Khan replaced legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan as host, multiple reports suggested that the actor was paid Rs 2.5 crore for each episode. The amount remained the same until season 6.

Khan and his hosting made Bigg Boss immensely famous, and the boost that his stardom has given to the show has earned him huge pay cheques.

As per reports, the actor has doubled his fees over the years. And this year, the host has been paid a whopping fee between Rs 120 crore-130 crore, reportedly for the whole season. There is no official confirmation on Salman Khan's fees. The actor, whose net worth is said to be around $310 million, is one of Hindi cinema's most influential actors.

Which stars have hosted Bigg Boss so far?