/After Mike Tyson, WWE legend Undertaker likely to join Salman Khan's Big Boss 19 - Report

One of India’s biggest reality shows, Big Boss, hosted by veteran Bollywood actor Salman Khan, is all set for an international adventure with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Mark Calaway, better known as “The Undertaker,” rumoured to join in as a contestant. Undertaker, one of WWE’s biggest household names, could join Mike Tyson, who is also linked to join the Big Boss 19 roster. If the reports are true, Big Boss could be the talk of the town with another feather in its already popular hat.

Undertaker to join Big Boss 19?

According to reports, Undertaker, who is no longer active on WWE’s full-time roster, has been approached by the producers of Big Boss. He could make a wildcard entry into Big Boss in November, which has a huge fan base in India. If the rumour become reality, it will be one of the biggest collaborations in recent times on a reality show. The news of Undertaker’s collaboration was first reported by the WWE league server on Discord, while a report by India Today also adds fuel to the speculation.

On Thursday, reports of legendary boxer Mike Tyson joining Big Boss 19 were also on the cards. The report by Bombay Times stated that Tyson could be available for seven to 10 days, with the fee currently being negotiated with the boxer’s agent.

For Undertaker, he could be up for one of his biggest receptions in case he makes it to the house of Big Boss 19. His last major appearance outside WWE saw him present the Riyadh Season Cup final trophy in 2024, where Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr was also in action. He was seen walking down the centre of the pitch and presenting the trophy; however, it was his WWE-style entrance that made the headlines.

Undertaker’s last major in-ring appearance in the WWE also saw him make headlines when he chokeslamed “The Rock” in the main event of WrestleMania 40. His appearance led to Roman Reigns’s defeat against Cody Rhodes in the main event, thus ending the former’s more than 1000-day reign as WWE Universal Champion.

So it will be now interesting to see whether Undertaker joins the Big Boss roster with fans set for an once-in-a-lifetime occasion.