/Bigg Boss Season 19: Will Mike Tyson make a wild-card entry into the house?

It’s that time of the year when India gets glued to the small screen. Popular reality TV show Bigg Boss is set to premiere its 19th season on Sunday, August 21. The show, which will have Salman Khan as its host, is poised to have both Indian as well as international guests as contestants. According to reports, makers are in advanced talks with boxing legend Mike Tyson to enter the Bigg Boss house as a wild card guest.

Mike Tyson to enter Bigg Boss as a wild card?

A report in the Bombay Times states that makers are still negotiating Tyson’s appearance in the show and his fees. If all goes according to plan, Tyson could enter the house in October, with stay approximately a week to ten days.

“We are in advanced discussions with Tyson and his team, and are currently negotiating his fee. If the deal works out, he is expected to enter the house in October for a week or 10 days. The dates, however, are yet to be finalised,” the report quoted a source as saying.

The show’s creative team believes an iconic international figure like Tyson can boost appeal and recapture the excitement that global stars once brought to the series. “We haven’t had international celebrities in a while, and they played a key role in boosting the show’s appeal during its earlier seasons,” the source told the publication.

Past international stars in Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss has a history of featuring international faces, some brief, some memorable, all bringing a fresh flavour to the drama. Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch icon, made a glamorous three-day appearance that sparked major buzz in season 4.

Late reality show star Jade Goody had featured in season 3 of Bigg Boss briefly.

Sunny Leone, the former adult film star, made waves with her crossover into mainstream Bollywood after her stint on the show in season 5.