/From Sreesanth to Tejasswi Prakash – Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestants of All Time

From Sreesanth to Tejasswi Prakash, here’s a look at the highest-paid Bigg Boss contestants of all time, who charged massive fees to bring their star power to the popular reality show.
Bigg Boss has always been known for its drama and controversies, but another factor that grabs headlines is the massive paychecks contestants take home. Over the years, several celebrities have been among the highest-paid participants, earning huge sums. Here’s a look at some of the highest-paid Bigg Boss contestants of all time.
The former Indian cricketer entered Bigg Boss 12 and became one of the most talked-about contestants with his emotional outbursts. Sreesanth reportedly earned around ₹50 lakh for his stint on the show.
Winner of Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash was already a popular TV face. She was paid a staggering ₹10 lakh per week, making her one of the highest-paid contestants ever.
The actor joined Bigg Boss 15 and instantly became a strong player, and he quickly became a fan favourite. Karan reportedly took home ₹8 lakh per week.
The popular TV actresses entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wildcard contestant. She was reportedly paid around ₹15 lakh per week, making her among the highest-paid housemates in the show’s history.
Hina Khan was a major attraction in Bigg Boss 11 and was known for her bold opinions. She was paid around ₹8 lakh per week.
Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss OTT and later joined Bigg Boss 15. She was one of the most expensive contestants, reportedly charging ₹5 lakh per week.
The late actor, who went on to win Bigg Boss 13, reportedly charged ₹9 lakh per week, making him one of the most expensive contestants at the time.