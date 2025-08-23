Bigg Boss season 19: Premiere timing, theme, and when and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show

Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and the fans couldn’t keep calm. The new season will return with new contestants, theme, and new challenges. But one thing that remains the same is the host, Salman Khan. If reports are to be believed, this year the reality show will have 17 contestants. Season 19 is set for a grand launch on Sunday, Aug 24. As the fans wait for the beginning of the new Bigg Boss season, here we have brought every detail that you should know.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19

That time of the year is back when the audience will stick to the screen to witness the contestants fight for the big cash prize. The season will be available to watch across platforms to cater to both digital and television audiences.

The episodes will be available for streaming at 9:00 pm IST on Jio Hotstar. The same episode will air on Colors TV at 10:30 PM IST. Jio Hotstar subscribers have 24/7 access to the Bigg Boss house and can watch the show from wherever they want.

What is the theme of Bigg Boss season 19?

Khan is returning to host with his signature swag and style. In the teaser release, the actor has revealed that this time politics is going to be the highlight of the house with theme, "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar." The political theme hints that the housemates might be divided into the ruling party and opposition, making the fight in the house more interesting.

Inside Bigg Boss season 19 house

Built in Film City, Mumbai, the Bigg Boss house is grand like many of the previous seasons, with a grand hall, a luxury bedroom, and a kitchen, which will be the hotspot for gossip.

Designed by renowned art director Omung Kumar and production designer Vanita Garud, the house is made according to this year's theme with wooden structures, colourful patterns, and tree and brand-style structures throughout the house. This year, there will also be an assembly room, where players can discuss their issues or have any important discussions.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant list