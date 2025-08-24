Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan kicks off new season; here's the full list of confirmed contestants

Bigg Boss fans buckle up! Salman Khan finally made a grand opening with Bigg Boss season 19 by making an entry on a bike. Followed by this, the Bollywood actor entered the house, with the voice over and him having interaction about rules to a certain extent. The scene has now shifted to the stage with his own hit song in the background, ‘Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai’ from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

Salman Khan introduces contestants

The Assembly Room showcased in the show is conceived as a symbolic seat of power that ties perfectly with the theme of ‘Gharwalon ki Sarkaar’ and will let housemates to speak up, challenge, and defend during the game.

The first contestant to enter the stage and Bigg Boss house is TV actress Ashnoor Kaur. Followed by having fun interaction with the host. For the unversed, Ashnoor Kaur is best known for her role in 2009 show Jhansi Ki Rani.

Second contestant introduced by Salman Khan is Zeishan Qadri, who has the screenplay for the Bollywood crime genre film Gangs of Wasseypur. He has directed and produced the film Meeruthiya Gangsters.

The third contestant is everyone's favourite spiritual influencer, Tanya Mittal. She has 2.5 followers currently. A fun spoof of a comedian mimicking Shah Rukh Khan dancing to the Pathaan song.

The fourth contestant is Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, who have 38 million followers together. For the unversed, Awez is best known for his dance videos, while Nagma creates content on beauty and lifestyle.

The sixth contestant is Neha Chudasama, who is an Indian model, fitness consultant, and beauty pageant titleholder. Seventh and eighth contestants are Model, TV actor Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj, who has featured in films including Student of the Year 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are then introduced to the show as contestants.

The ninth contestant is none other than Gaurav Khanna, best known for his role in TV show Anupamaa. He made an entrance with the song Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song Main Hoon Na, followed by the song Who's the Sexy Boy? from John Abraham starrer Me Aur Main.

The tenth contestant of the show is Natalia Janoszek, who is best known for his role in movie 365 Days opposite Michele Morrone. Eleventh contestant is comedian Pranit More, later indulged in a fun banter with Salman Khan.

The twelfth contestant is Farhana Bhat, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir is an actor, an peace activist. The thirteenth contestant is Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri, who is introduced by singer Pawan Singh.

The fourteenth contestant is Kunickaa Sadanand, actress, who has also featured in films alongside Salman Khan as well. She has mostly played the role of villain in the Hindi movies. She is currently an advocate.

Salman Khan reveals two contestants are Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha, a singer and brother of Shehnaaz Gill got selected to enter the season , however, only one got finalised. Mridul is the one, the fifteenth contestant who gets selected to go into the house.

The sixteenth and final contestant is singer Amaal Malik, who enters the stage with singing some of his hit tracks including Kaun Tujhey, Sooraj Dooba Hua Hai.

More details about Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, is the nineteenth season of the Indian Hindi-language reality television show Bigg Boss. It premiered on 24 August 2025 on JioHotstar and Colors TV.[1] Salman Khan is hosting the show for the sixteenth time.