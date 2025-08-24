/Bigg Boss 19: Bhojpuri actor Neelam Giri says she's prepared to fight if someone wrongs her | EXCLUSIVE

Indian actor Neelam Giri, known for her work in Bhojpuri television shows and films, is among the contestants on Bigg Boss 19. While the actor doesn’t have a strategy prepared, she is ready to fight if someone wrongs her.

“I don’t have a strategy as such, but I am prepared to fight if someone wrongs me. I can’t accept unfair things. I like genuine people and hope people are nice here. Ungle karenge toh ungli toot jaayegi, chhedega toh chhodege nahi,” she said.

The ‘self-made’ actor is elated about being a part of the Salman Khan-hosted show. “I like him in every aspect, not just as a host. I believe half of the audience watches us only because they want to watch him. He’s my favourite actor,” she shared.

In the past, several actors from Bhojpuri cinema have participated and made a mark on Bigg Boss. From Mona Lisa to Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari, Giri explained that she takes inspiration from them all for different reasons.

The ‘Babul’ actor also reflected on the evolution of the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. “A lot has changed in the industry. Earlier, we used to do 4-5 songs a day, but now, we work on one song for 2 days. It’s a good thing that things are changing. Working in Bhojpuri cinema now feels like working in Bollywood,” she shared.