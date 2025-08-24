/Bigg Boss 19: Why Splitsvilla 10 winner Baseer Ali was in 'disbelief' when he was approached for Salman Khan's show | EXCLUSIVE

Indian model and actor Baseer Ali, known for winning Splitsvilla 10 and participating in Roadies Rising and Ace of Space 2 wherein he emerged as a runner-up, is among the contestants on Bigg Boss 19.

The actor, however, was in disbelief when he first received the call for the current season of the reality television show. “I was in disbelief. I thought I receivesuch calls every year, but nothing materialises. Have you heard of the classic ‘Sher Aaya’ story in Hindi? That’s exactly what happened with me,” he said, in an exclusive interview with WION.

The ‘Kundali Bhagya’ actor is certain that his experience of past reality shows will come in handy but is also aware that overdoing anything will land him in a difficult spot. “Having this experience is both good and bad. It has its pros and cons,” he added.

For Ali, Bigg Boss is not about winning or losing, but how he handles every situation on the show. “It’s important to know how you deal with your decisions you take on the show. People don’t remember what happened, how you went there, what decision you made, they remember how you handle those situations,” he said, adding that it’s once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and one must make the most of it to walk out a happy man. The model-actor believes that if one isn’t confident, can’t accept who they are, and have difficulties facing the realities, then these shows aren’t for them.

Asked whose journey has impressed him the most, Ali said that while it’s a ‘controversial’ opinion, he’s always admired Asim Riaz for his Bigg Boss journey. “He was hated by so many people, but loved by his own audience. He never stopped. No matter what people said, no matter how many fingers were pointed at this man, he kept going. He is still the same guy - he didn’t change for the people who kept pointing fingers at him. So, big respect,” he shared.