/Netflix's The Kapil Sharma Show slapped with lawsuit by Firoz Nadiadwala for Hera Pheri; Here's why

The Kapil Sharma show, one of the loved shows,, which has gained popularity worldwide, seems to be in deep trouble now! The show, which invites celebrities on to promote their film and meanwhile entertains the stars by portraying such characters in front of them, has now landed in legal trouble after film producer Firoz Nadiadwala has sued the show for the portrayal of an iconic character from the film Hera Pheri. Let's delve into to know more details.

Why Firoz Nadiadwala has sued The Kapil Sharma Show?

According to a report by News18, Firoz Nadiadwala has sued Netflix's most talked-about show, The Kapil Sharma Show, for unauthorized use of their character 'Baburao.' Reports suggest that Nadiadwala has slapped a legal notice of Rs 25 crore on Netflix and the show's makers.

Reportedly, he has accused them of using the character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte from the Hera Pheri franchise without permission.

As per reports, the notice has accused the streaming giant and the producers of the show of copyright infringement under Section 51 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and trademark infringement under Section 29 of the Trademarks Act.

What did Firoz Nadiadwala and his team say?

Reportedly, in regard to this matter, as per the team of Nadiadwala, Baburao is a registered trademark owned by the producer's family. Moreover, as per the law, the case also comes under Section 14 of the Copyright Act, which protects exclusive rights to publicly communicate a work and use it in films.

In an official statement, Firoz Nadiadwala said, “Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri. This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity. Paresh Rawal ji nurtured the role with his heart and soul. No one has the right to misuse it for commercial gain. Culture is not for exploitation; it is for preservation.

Will the parts of the portrayal of Baburao's portrait be removed from the show?

The latest promo has shown Akshay Kumar as the guest, in which Kiku Sharda can be seen dressed as Baburao from Hera Pheri. The legal team of Nadiadwala has also demanded that segments of this be immediately removed from Netflix, social media platforms, and any third-party channels.

Advocate Sana Raees Khan, representing Nadiadwala, said, “The unauthorised use of my client’s iconic character is not just infringement. It is blatant theft for commercial gain. These rights have been lawfully earned and zealously protected, and will now be defended with full legal force. No one has the liberty to treat a creative legacy as a free-for-all.”