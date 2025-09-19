Zubeen Garg dies at 52: PM Modi mourns singer's demise in a tragic incident



The news of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg’s death has sent shockwaves across the country and among his fans. Garg tragically died at the age of 52 after a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

The singer reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident. Although he was rescued quickly and rushed to the hospital, doctors were unable to save him. He was in Singapore to attend the North East Festival.

Zubeen Garg's death: PM Modi and other singers pay tribute

After the tragic death of the renowned Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood singer, tributes began pouring in from across the nation.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his condolences. In a post shared on X, PM Modi wrote:



''Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music. His renditions were very popular among people across all walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.''

Several revered singers, including Pritam, Papon and Vishal Dadlani, remembered the late artist.

Popular Assamese singer Papon called Zubeen, ''the voice of the generation.''

“This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone too soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul," he wrote in a post along with a black and white photo of Zubeen.

Mourning the singer's death, Vishal Dadlani wrote in a post shared on Instagram stories, ''I can’t believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don’t think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen."

Music composer Pritam, who worked with Zubeen for his superhit song Ya Ali in Gangster, in a post wrote, “Zubeen Garg, losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti."

Who was Zubeen Gard, and how did he die?

Zubeen, who had a massive fan following in the North East, rose to fame in Bollywood among Hindi audiences with his hit song ''Ya Ali'' from the film Gangster, featuring Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut. The song became his breakthrough in Bollywood.

He went on to sing several other notable songs in films such as Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, Kaante, and Dil Se, among others.

According to reports, the singer fell into the sea during a scuba diving session. Though he was rescued and admitted to the ICU, he could not survive.