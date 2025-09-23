/Watch these 7 popular Katrina Kaif movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and more

From being an actress to a sucessfull entrepreneur to now soon to become a mother, Katrina Kaif has dabbled in each of her roles beautifully. Here are 7 popular Katrina Kaif movies to watch on OTT.
Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress has ruled box office for over a decade and now as she has become selective of the films she does, she has also achieved success as an entrepreneur with her makeup brand named Kay Beauty. Katrina is soon going to embrace motherhood. While the actress maintains a low profile now, she remains one of the favourite stars of Bollywood for her blockbuster films. Starting from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, to Bharat, Katrina has done varied roles. Here take a look.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
ZNMD is a movie based on friendship, in which Katrina Kaif plays Laila, who helps Arjun played by Hrithik Roshan, to understand the meaning of love after his past heartbreaks.
Where to watch: Netflix
Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the movie centers on the story of the India-Pakistan partition in which a family gets divided and a young boy called Bharat goes the extra lenghth to keep his family together and fulfill his promise to his father.
Where to watch: Netflix
A romance movie, Zero had Shah Rukh Khan playing a dwarf. Katrina Kaif played the role of Babita, a stubborn movie star struggling with personal issues like alcoholism and heartbreak who falls for Khan's character.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A rom-com, the film portrays the story of two brothers, Luv and Kush, who are on the hunt for a bride. Katrina Kaif, as Dimple, is said to be a perfect girl for Luv. But the twist comes when she falls for the younger brother Kush- days before her wedding to Luv.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
New York tells the story of three university friends whose lives change due to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
A horror comedy, Phone Bhoot showcases the story of a good soul ghost called Ragini played by Katrina Kaif who seeks help from two boys who run a business of capturing ghosts. But Ragini has another agenda that unfolds at the end of the movie.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif featured in this Rajkumar Santoshi comedy, which had Kapoor playing a good-for-nothing boy finding purpose in life after falling deeply in love with Jenny, played by Katrina.