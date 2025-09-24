/Rani Mukerji pays emotional tribute to daughter Adira at the 71st National Film Awards; Know how

Bollywood diva Rani Mukerji made a powerful statement at the 71st National Film Awards not just with her performance that earned her the Best Actress Award, but with a special gesture to her daughter, Adira.

Draped in an elegant saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Rani turned heads at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi as she accepted the prestigious honour for her emotional portrayal in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023). What truly stole the spotlight, however, was a subtle but touching detail; a gold chain delicately inscribed with Adira’s initials.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A personal moment at the ceremony

The emotional core of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway- a film inspired by the real-life story of Sagarika Chakraborty, lies in a mother’s unyielding battle to reclaim her children from a foreign legal system. It’s a role that resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike, and perhaps no one more than Rani herself.

“Adira is the centre of my world,” Rani has shared in past interviews. At the ceremony, she embodied that sentiment, choosing to keep her daughter’s presence close even as she stood solo on stage. While Adira did not accompany her mother, the gold necklace was a sweet reminder of the bond showed in the film.

Rani’s traditional elegance

Rani’s appearance was as timeless as her performance. Styled in a brown Sabyasachi saree with an intricately designed gold border, she paired it with a minimalist blouse, a double-layered choker necklace, and elegant dangling earrings. Her hair, parted at the centre and left loose, and the bronzed, matte-finish makeup, perfectly complemented the ensemble’s understated opulence. Adding layers to her was a simple yet sentimental gold chain, bearing Adira’s initials.

About the award ceremony

Rani shared the spotlight with some of Indian cinema’s finest. She was seated between Shah Rukh Khan, who won Best Actor for Jawan, and Vikrant Massey, recognised for his performance in 12th Fail. The event, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, brought together an impressive lineup including Mohanlal, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, and Meghna Gulzar.

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Directed by Ashima Chibber, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is based on the harrowing true story of an Indian mother whose children were taken away by Norwegian child welfare services. Rani’s raw and heart-wrenching performance captured the despair, grit, and resilience of a woman fighting against an entire system for her family.

The film earned critical acclaim for its emotional depth and social relevance, and while it had a modest box office performance (₹38.3 crore globally), its real impact was felt on OTT platforms and through awards recognitions like this.

What’s next for Rani Mukerji?

Fresh off her National Award win, Rani Mukerji is gearing up for an intense return in Mardaani 3, where she reprises her role as the fierce cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film is set to hit theatres on February 27, 2026, with the first poster already creating buzz online.