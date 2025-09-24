/Rani Mukerji helps pal Shah Rukh Khan wear his medal at 71st National Film Awards, he fixes her hair; watch BTS videos here

All eyes were on Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony that took place in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. The two Bollywood stars, along with fellow winner Vikrant Massey, were seated together. Cameras hovered around them throughout the ceremony, capturing moments of the trio chatting and watching other winners take home the coveted award. A moment of the three wearing their medals soon after receiving them has been doing the rounds on the internet. What caught everyone’s attention was how Rani helped SRK detangle his medal and wear it properly around his neck, and soon broke into a smile together.

Rani Mukerji helps Shah Rukh Khan

The video, which is very school-children-coded, has Vikrant first handing over SRK his medal. As Vikrant and Rani wear their respective medals, SRK seem to be struggling to detangle his medal. Rani, being a good friend, helps him out and puts the medal around his neck. She then offers him her phone’s front camera to see if the medal is sitting well around his neck.

SRK sets Rani’s hair straight before walking to the stage

Another video shows SRK setting Rani’s hair properly and removing loose strands from her face before she had to go up on stage to receive the Best Actress National Film Award from Indian President Draupadi Murmu. Along with Vikrant, SRK and Rani were standing near the steps of the stage, waiting to go up on stage to receive their awards. The superstar also gave his Chalte Chalte co-star an affectionate peck before she went up on stage.

The actor even helped Rani settle down before the ceremony and was seen handling her long saree pallu which was sweeping the floor until SRK took care of it.

Fans react to their adorable camaraderie

Fans were delighted to see Shah Rukh and Rani’s camaraderie. Their bond had many calling them “kids brimming with joy and excitement”. Some even called the moment ‘pookie coded’.

“They are acting like kids. A medal at any age feels different,” one comment read, with another sharing, “Nursery babies are fixing their school i cards.”

“This reminds me that however famous or rich you become Medal can turn you into a child,” wrote one fan. Another excited fan shared, “So cute!!! Like kids na? Earning a medal is such a beautiful feeling.”

“So cute . Way he showed the medal@to his manager so cute,” read another comment. One social media user shared, “And The Happy Faces Are Here ... Congratulations…”

“That is called friendship,” one gushed, with another mentioning, “Achievements always hits different at any age.”

Shah Rukh and Rani are among Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen duos. The two actors have featured in several films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Veer-Zaara.

Apart from professional work, Shah Rukh and Rani are known to be close friends.

More about National Film Awards

At the 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for his performance in Atlee’s film Jawan. Rani won the Best Actress award for Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh for his performance in 12th Fail, which also fetched producer-director Vidhu Vinod Chopra the Best Film award.

Veteran actor Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema.