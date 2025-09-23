/Mohanlal to SRK: Prominent winners at the 71st National Film Awards

After 30 years in the industry, Rani Mukerji earned her first National Award for Best Actress. She was honoured for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, where she brought to life the struggles of a mother battling a foreign system to reunite with her children. Rani’s powerful performance struck a deep emotional chord, cementing her status as one of India’s finest actors. She dedicated her win to mothers everywhere, calling it a tribute to the power of maternal love.

