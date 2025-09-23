/Mohanlal to SRK: Prominent winners at the 71st National Film Awards

The 71st National Film Awards not only celebrated individual brilliance but also showcased the strength of Indian cinema across languages and genres.
The 71st National Film Awards ceremony unfolded in grandeur at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on September 23, 2025. President of India, Droupadi Murmu, conferred the honours upon some of the most talented and celebrated names in Indian cinema. From Shah Rukh Khan’s long-awaited victory to Mohanlal’s lifetime recognition, the evening highlighted the diversity and brilliance of Indian films. Let’s take a closer look at the most prominent winners of the 71st National Film Awards.
The evening’s most emotional moment belonged to Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest cinematic honour. With a career spanning over 45 years and more than 400 films across multiple languages, Mohanlal’s recognition was a celebration of his artistry and contribution to Indian cinema. In his acceptance speech, he dedicated the award to the Malayalam film industry and called cinema the “heartbeat of his soul.”
Bollywood’s “King Khan” finally secured his first-ever National Award, winning Best Actor for his blockbuster performance in Atlee’s Jawan. With a career spanning more than three decades, Shah Rukh Khan has been the face of Indian cinema across the globe, and this honour marks a milestone moment in his journey. His portrayal of a vigilante fighting systemic corruption resonated with both critics and fans, making Jawan one of 2023’s most impactful films.
After 30 years in the industry, Rani Mukerji earned her first National Award for Best Actress. She was honoured for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, where she brought to life the struggles of a mother battling a foreign system to reunite with her children. Rani’s powerful performance struck a deep emotional chord, cementing her status as one of India’s finest actors. She dedicated her win to mothers everywhere, calling it a tribute to the power of maternal love.
Sharing the Best Actor honour alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey was recognised for his deeply moving portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. The film depicted the journey of an underdog who rises above failures to become an IPS officer. Vikrant’s grounded performance, filled with sincerity and emotion, captured the audience’s hearts and earned him one of the most prestigious accolades of his career.
Karan Johar’s vibrant family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani bagged the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. This win was especially nostalgic for Johar, as his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had once received the same honour 27 years ago. The recognition also added to his streak of consecutive National Awards, following Shershaah and Brahmāstra.
Singer Shilpa Rao was honoured with the Best Playback Singer Award for her soulful rendition of Chaleya from Jawan. Known for her powerful and melodious voice in songs like Khuda Jaane and Bulleya, Shilpa’s recognition added another feather to her illustrious career. She dedicated her award to her supporters and her hometown Jamshedpur, emphasising that this win belonged to everyone who has been part of her journey.
Gujarati cinema had its proud moment when actress Janki Bodiwala won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the psychological horror film Vash. The film itself was recognised as the Best Gujarati Feature Film, marking a significant achievement for the regional industry. Janki expressed her gratitude, calling the award a career milestone and a sign of Gujarati cinema’s growing national presence.
Veteran actress Urvashi, with a career spanning four decades and over 700 films, added another achievement to her remarkable legacy by winning Best Supporting Actress for Ullozhukku. Known for her ability to bring authenticity and depth to every role, Urvashi continues to inspire generations of actors across South India. Her win was a reminder of her enduring impact on Indian cinema and her unparalleled versatility.