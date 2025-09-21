/In pics | Deepika Padukone’s traditional style guide for Navratri celebrations

Published: Sep 21, 2025, 21:09 IST | Updated: Sep 21, 2025, 21:09 IST
From red glam to black bold beauty, take style inspiration from Deepika Padukone to ace ethnic glam this Navratri season. Scroll to take a look.
Deepika Padukone and her looks!
Beyond her cinematic brilliance, Deepika’s aura is mesmerising, whether she is lighting up the screen or making an appearance off it. Known as the ultimate fashion diva, her impeccable style sets trends instantly, with every outfit going viral. As we step into the festive spirit of Navratri, her glamorous wardrobe becomes the perfect inspiration for ethnic looks that are both unique and outstanding.
Deepika’s Red & Radiant Glam
Set the Navratri mood with radiant glam like Deepika Padukone, draped in a crimson red bandhani saree with golden accents, paired with a heavily embroidered blouse, and styled with a bun adorned with gajra for timeless festive elegance.
Pretty in Pink
Deepika Padukone looked festive and playful in a pink bandhani kurta with full sleeves, paired with golden palazzo pants and a sheer embroidered dupatta. She styled her hair into a messy bun and completed the look with heavy jhumkas, making it perfect for cheerful Navratri celebrations.
The Royal Purple Saree
Deepika's wardrobe serves as the perfect moodboard for Navratri dressing. In a regal purple saree with intricate silver embroidery, she channels timeless elegance. The rich jewel tone paired with sleek styling and statement earrings makes it an ideal choice for evening pujas or celebratory gatherings.
Shimmery touch
Deepika Padukone stole the spotlight in a dazzling silver sequin saree that shimmered with every move. She paired it with a sleeveless deep-neck blouse, styled her hair into a messy bun, and completed the glam with silver earrings and smoky eyes.
Black bold beauty
Dress boldly and beautifully this festive season like Deepika Padukone in a black and gold traditional kurta set. Featuring chanderi fabric with intricate gota and zardozi embroidery on the yoke, cuffs, and ghera, it’s paired with a dupatta and churidar, complemented by emerald earrings and glamorous makeup.
Regal Tones for the Goddess in You
Embrace your inner goddess like Deepika Padukone in a black lehenga adorned with golden mirror work, paired with a plain golden full-sleeved blouse and an organza dupatta. She completed the look with a braid, smoky eyes, heavy jhumkas, and a statement choker.