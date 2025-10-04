/Kantara-Chapter 1 box office collection: How much did Rishab Shetty starrer earn on day two?

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1, one of the most anticipated films, finally hit the silver screens worldwide on October 2, on the occasion of Dusshera. The mythological action-thriller with a pan-India release across five languages has received an overwhelming response from fans. The box office collection within two days has generated substantial numbers. Let's take a dive and know how much it has earned on day two.

Box office report of Kantara: Chapter 1 on day two

According to a report of Sacnilk, on day two, the Rishab Shetty starrer had earned Rs 45 crore, and on day one, it had earned Rs 61.85 crore. The total collection of the film in two days now stands at Rs 106.85 crore.

The gross collection of the film statewise within two days in Karnataka is Rs 40.5 crore, in APTG it is Rs 29.5 crore, in Tamil Nadu it is Rs 11.5 crore, in Kerala it is Rs 10.5 crore, and in the rest of India it is Rs 37.5 crore. The total gross collection is Rs 129.5 crore.

The highest occupancy on day two has been recorded in Kundapura (99%), followed by Shivamogga (96.75%), Raichur (95.50%), Tumakuru (95%), Mysuru (93.75%), and Manipal (93.25%). As per the early estimates of Sacnilk, on day three, the film has already minted Rs 8.64 crore, taking the total collection to Rs 116.49 crore.

All about Kantara: Chapter 1

The story takes viewers back to the roots of Kantara land, exploring the conflict between the Kantara tribe and the Bangara kingdom. Vijayendra (Jayaram), king of Bangara, passes on his throne to his son Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah), while his daughter Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth) oversees the kingdom’s treasury. Meanwhile, Berme (Rishab Shetty), the resolute leader of the Kantara tribe, works tirelessly to uplift his people.