/IMDb report: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone redefine stardom, 3 Idiots emerges as global favourite

IMDb has released its landmark report 25 Years of Indian Cinema (2000–2025), offering an unprecedented analysis of how Indian films, stars, and stories have evolved over the past quarter century. The findings, based on data from over 250 million monthly global users, provide a deep dive into audience preferences, crossover successes, and the changing dynamics of stardom.

Shah Rukh Khan leads with 20 popular titles

According to the report, Shah Rukh Khan continues to reign as the undisputed superstar, featuring in 20 of the 130 most popular Indian films released between January 1, 2000, and August 31, 2025. He surpasses contemporaries Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan, who tie at second place with 11 films each.

Khan’s recent pan-India success with Jawan further cements his legacy, showing how his films continue to resonate across languages and cultures.

Deepika Padukone: A front runner

Among actresses, Deepika Padukone emerges as the clear front-runner with 10 titles in the list- placing her ahead of veterans like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra, as well as contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Ranveer Singh.

Deepika, who was also IMDb’s Most Viewed Indian Star of the Last Decade (2024), said, "From the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, and challenge the status quo. This report validates my belief that honesty, authenticity, and resilience matter."

Her influence extends beyond cinema- venturing into international projects, entrepreneurship, and advocacy for work-life balance, especially after her high-profile exits from Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD.

3 Idiots sets the global benchmark

When it comes to crossover appeal, Aamir Khan dominates. His films like Dangal, PK, Taare Zameen Par, and 3 Idiots have transcended borders to connect with audiences worldwide.

Notably, 3 Idiots holds the record as the most popular Indian film globally on IMDb, boasting over 468,000 user ratings and an 8.4 score. The film is a phenomenon not just in India but also in China, Europe, and Australia, where its universal themes of education, friendship, and rebellion against rigid systems struck a deep chord.

Southern cinema’s rising power

The report highlights how South Indian films have reshaped the national conversation in recent years. Titles like Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2, Leo, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, and Kalki 2898 AD have demonstrated the region’s flair for high-octane spectacles, while 12th Fail stands out as the only Hindi film to break into the top 10 Southern hits in the past five years.

From box office to multipliers

The IMDb study emphasizes that the definition of stardom has evolved. Today, actors act as multipliers of strong stories rather than sole drivers of success. Audiences seek authenticity and diversity, with language functioning less as a barrier and more as a marker of narrative style, Telugu for spectacle, Malayalam for realism, and Tamil for socio-commercial balance.

The road ahead

Yaminie Patodia, Head of IMDb India, states, "This quarter-century mark is a vantage point to see how far Indian cinema has come. Today, stories from across languages and regions are celebrated globally, showcasing India’s creative diversity." The report confirms what fans already know that Indian cinema is no longer just Bollywood; it’s a dynamic, multilingual, and global force.