/Singer Papon cancels upcoming Mumbai show post Zubeen Garg's untimely demise

The death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who has given voice to several Bollywood tracks, was announced at the age of 52 after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. His untimely demise left fans and the entire film industry in shock. In memory of the singer, Papon, his close friend reportedly cancelled his upcoming show in Mumbai and apologised to his fans.

More details of Zubeen Garg not performing for his upcoming show

As per reports, Papon has cancelled his upcoming Mumbai show scheduled for October 1, along with

all promotions and commitments, following the sudden demise of his close friend and celebrated Assamese musician Zubeen Garg.

On halting his promotions, shows, and shoots, Papon said, “I sincerely apologise to all concerned for cancelling my commitments.” As a mark of respect, Papon has decided to cancel all his professional commitments till Zubeen’s 13th-day ritual. Earlier, when he arrived in Guwahati to pay his last respects, he described Zubeen’s passing as an irreparable loss, not only for him personally but for the entire state.

Zubeen Garg's death

According to reports, the singer fell into the sea during a scuba diving session. Though he was rescued and admitted to the ICU, he could not survive.

In the latest turn of events, Zubeen Garg's family has reportedly taken action to probe the singer's death in Singapore on Sept 19. The singer's family has reportedly filed an online complaint with the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over his death.