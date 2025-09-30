/Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra of Ranbir Kapoor starrer debunks rumours of Rs 4000 crore budget

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra recently gave updates about the first part, which will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. The first part of the mythological drama is scheduled to release next year.
Ramayana is a Hindu epic, beloved by people across India. From growing up listening to the epic battle between Lord Ram and Raavan to watching it being enacted in neighbourhood Diwali celebrations. The highly anticipated Ramayana: The Introduction, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in key roles. With music of legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer alongside AR Rahman and special effects, the first look has already wowed the Indian audience. Now, Namit Malhotra, producer of the film, has opened up about the film and also debunked the rumour of the budget.
In a podcast with Game Changers, Namit Malhotra said, “The shooting for Part 1 is almost over now. When I started planning the film, we had a huge vision. Everyone, including actors, asked me if I had enough funds to pull it off. I’ve finished the first film and not borrowed a single rupee. I don’t know where the money is coming from. When people ask me how I pulled it off, even I don’t know. This is something else. It’s just happening on its own. This is not just a project or a business proposition.”
He further said, “People ask me what my final budget is going to be. I don't know. I don't check that everywhere. Today, Ramayana has infused a new life into our business. Even in my experience of 30 years, I can't pinpoint how it's happening, but it is...We've won so many Oscars for the biggest of Hollywood films. But Ramayana is even bigger and tougher to crack all of them.”
Ramayana: The Introduction and its sequel Ramayana: The Conclusion is produced by Namit Malhotra and has a massive budget of ₹835 crores ($98 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.
The music for the film is composed by legendary composer Hans Zimmer in collaboration with A. R. Rahman.
Ramayana: The Introduction is currently in post-production and is expected to hit the big screen in November 2026, while Ramayana: The Conclusion is being filmed and is slated for release in November 2027.