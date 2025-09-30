/Ramayana: Producer Namit Malhotra of Ranbir Kapoor starrer debunks rumours of Rs 4000 crore budget

Ramayana is a Hindu epic, beloved by people across India. From growing up listening to the epic battle between Lord Ram and Raavan to watching it being enacted in neighbourhood Diwali celebrations. The highly anticipated Ramayana: The Introduction, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in key roles. With music of legendary Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer alongside AR Rahman and special effects, the first look has already wowed the Indian audience. Now, Namit Malhotra, producer of the film, has opened up about the film and also debunked the rumour of the budget.

What did Namit Malhotra say about the Ramayana film?

In a podcast with Game Changers, Namit Malhotra said, “The shooting for Part 1 is almost over now. When I started planning the film, we had a huge vision. Everyone, including actors, asked me if I had enough funds to pull it off. I’ve finished the first film and not borrowed a single rupee. I don’t know where the money is coming from. When people ask me how I pulled it off, even I don’t know. This is something else. It’s just happening on its own. This is not just a project or a business proposition.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He further said, “People ask me what my final budget is going to be. I don't know. I don't check that everywhere. Today, Ramayana has infused a new life into our business. Even in my experience of 30 years, I can't pinpoint how it's happening, but it is...We've won so many Oscars for the biggest of Hollywood films. But Ramayana is even bigger and tougher to crack all of them.”

What do we know about the Ramayana film?

Ramayana: The Introduction and its sequel Ramayana: The Conclusion is produced by Namit Malhotra and has a massive budget of ₹835 crores ($98 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, and Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara.

The music for the film is composed by legendary composer Hans Zimmer in collaboration with A. R. Rahman.