/Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi starrer goes on floors, filming begins in Bangkok

The makers of the Emraan Hashmi starrer have shared an update on the second installment of Awarapan. The filming has already begun in Bangkok. Read to know more details.
Emraan Hashmi fans, buckle up! After the Bollywood actor had announced the second installment of Awarapan, the makers of the film gave an update on it. The producer of the movie, Vishesh Bhatt, revealed it in an Instagram post, much to the excitement of the fans.
The production house Vishesh Films, shared a clapboard and wrote in the caption, “Tera Mera Rishta Purana bro @emraanhashmi …#ShootBegins #StayTuned #Awarapan2 #VisheshFilms #NitinKakkar #AwarapanFans #Awarapan #Fans #VisheshBhatt #emraanhashmi.” However, the comment section of the post was closed. The inaugural shooting schedule is now underway in Bangkok, following the mahurat puja ceremony held on September 29.
On March 24, on the occasion of his 46th birthday, Emraan Hashmi announced the sequel to Awarapan. The Murder actor had written on Instagram, “Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2 @Visheshb7 @Visheshfilms #MukeshBhatt #VisheshFilms.”
The teaser concludes with lines reading, "Awarapan 2, The journey continues." Hinting that the movie will pick up from the point where the first film ended. Awarapan 2 is scheduled to be released on April 3, 2026.
The 2007 movie, which is an uncredited remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life, was theatrically released in India on 29 June 2007. Starring Hashmi as Shivam, a heartbroken gangster who is ordered to look after his boss Bharat Malik's mistress, Reema. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, the movie also stars Ashutosh Rana, Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, and Rehan Khan, among others.
Considered one of Hashmi's best works, Awarapan was initially a commercial failure. However, the movie and its songs went on to earn widespread recognition over the years, becoming a cult film.
The songs for the film were composed by Pritam Chakraborty.