  /Milan's obsession with India: After Kolhapuris, Prada replicates Indian bus flooring texture on bags

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Sep 29, 2025, 16:47 IST | Updated: Sep 29, 2025, 16:47 IST
Story highlights

Luxury brand Prada’s metallic men’s tote bag is not only breaking the internet, but it has also got many comparing it to the floors of Indian trains.

Trends may come and go, but style never runs out of fashion. But what art is? This is again as subjective as the previous statement. What may seem pleasing to one may be bizarre to another. Though in my humble opinion, familiarity feels both comfortable and ridiculous. If everything you read so far is spinning your head and feels like it’s taking a ride on a giant wheel, then the internet is on the same trip as you.

Luxury brand Prada’s metallic men’s tote bag is not only breaking the internet, but it has also got many comparing it to the floors of Indian trains, and it looks like an imprint of Mumbai’s BEST buses. How often have you thought of carrying a bag that resembles the floor of the local transport? While, an answer from an average Indian, may be no. Those with a quirky sense of style may say yes. Someone in Milan has no clue about our local buses or trains. And this ‘Prada Metallic Spazzolato Embossed Tote Bag’ has a price tag that reads ₹331,040.62 ($3,729.55), the current price of a pre-owned bag.

What is the hullabaloo about?

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues.

