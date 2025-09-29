/Upcoming OTT releases this week- September 29 to October 5, 2025 on Netflix, Prime and more

The new week has already gotten a great kickstart as several movies and shows are releasing on OTT platforms, which are definitely worth watching. Here is the combined list of the movies and series that you can check and make plans with your friends and your family for this weekend.
All OTT platforms are set to release all new movies and series for the audience. The last week of September will mark its presence among the fans as a diversity of genre films and shows will take place to entertain and make you binge-watch them. Let's dig into this and make your weekend a little happening.
Release Date: 1st October
Where to watch: SonyLiv
The trailer depicts the story inspired by the life of educator Mohit Tyagi, which continues the movie with the plot of a renowned financier who came to his former mentor, Mohit, to open his IIT-JEE institute startup. It will be worth seeing the movie to know whether the startup will achieve its height or not.
Release Date: 2nd October
Where to watch: Netflix
Rajesh M. Selva's series focuses on the life challenges of an independent woman who is a game developer and starts facing threats and finds herself targeted as she uncovers the truth of cyber attacks. Now the question arises, will she survive through impossible levels?
Release Date: 1st October
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
According to the movie promo, the story revolves around Mark Wahlberg as Parker, a genius thief who is on a mission of a huge robbery. The film includes action-packed, combat fight scenes that you can't resist watching.
Release Date: 3rd October
Where to watch: Netflix
A romantic, magical series that follows an innocent girl who awakens a thousand-year-old, spirited genie sealed in a lamp for a long time. Now, the plot turns when the genie asks the girl if he can grant three life-changing wishes. What will be the wishes? The suspense will be open on October 3rd. Stay tuned!
Release Date: 2nd October
Where to watch: ZEE5
Coming up with the third installment of the movie, the sequel will put the spotlight on an orphaned boxer who comes from a criminal family background. The man has a dream to be nationally glorified, but it couldn't happen because of a tragic accident that led him into addiction.
Release Date: 3rd October
Where to watch: Netflix
The story portrays a true incident of Sweden's first female police officers in 1958. The lady who faces public judgments, significant societal and professional remarks of working in a male-dominated world.
Release Date: 3rd October
Where to watch: Netflix
The movie centers on a headteacher who is dealing with his mental health while struggling with his time being ignored by the students and not keeping them in line.