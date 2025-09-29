/Korean remake of The Intern in production; Warner Bros. confirms Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik in the lead

Warner Bros. Korea has officially kicked off production on the Korean remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit The Intern, bringing together powerhouse actors Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik in lead roles.

The workplace dramedy, which originally starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, will be reimagined for Korean audiences under the direction of Kim Do-young, celebrated for Kim Ji-young, Born 1982. The film is co-produced by Warner Bros. Korea, Anthology Studios, and JOAT Films.

Also Read: Grammy winner Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A fresh take on a beloved story

In this new adaptation, Han So-hee takes on the role of Sun-woo, the dynamic yet overworked CEO of fast-growing fashion brand Woo22, a modern parallel to Hathaway’s Jules Ostin. Opposite her, Choi Min-sik plays Gi-ho, a 70-year-old retiree who returns to the workforce as a senior intern, a role that represents De Niro’s Ben Whittaker. Their unlikely friendship becomes the heart of the story, exploring themes of resilience, mentorship, and generational wisdom.

Star-studded cast

Alongside Han and Choi, the cast includes, Kim Geum-soon as Hee-sook, Woo22’s cafeteria manager, Kim Joon-han as Young-hwan, the company’s vice president and Ryu Hye-young as Min-a, Gi-ho’s manager. Kim Yo-han will play Joo-sung, another intern recruit and you can see Park Ye-ni as Yu-jin, a merchandiser at Woo22.

Why this remake matters

The original The Intern was a box-office surprise in South Korea, grossing $24 million during its 2015 release. By localizing the story with top-tier talent, Warner Bros. aims to replicate and possibly surpass that success.

Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik

Han So-hee, known for Gyeongseong Creature, My Name, and The World of the Married, continues to solidify her global appeal with this high-profile project. Meanwhile, veteran actor Choi Min-sik, whose credits include Exhuma, New World, and Casino brings gravitas to the film.

Behind the camera

Director Kim Do-young, praised for her empathetic storytelling and socially conscious narratives, is expected to put nuance and relatability into this cross-generational comedy. Filming is set to run through December in Seoul, with a release date expected in 2026.