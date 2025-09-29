/Korean remake of The Intern in production; Warner Bros. confirms Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik in the lead

The production of The Intern, a beloved Hollywood workplace dramedy has begun. The movie features Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik in lead roles and is expected to release in 2026.
Warner Bros. Korea has officially kicked off production on the Korean remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit The Intern, bringing together powerhouse actors Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik in lead roles.
The workplace dramedy, which originally starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway, will be reimagined for Korean audiences under the direction of Kim Do-young, celebrated for Kim Ji-young, Born 1982. The film is co-produced by Warner Bros. Korea, Anthology Studios, and JOAT Films.
In this new adaptation, Han So-hee takes on the role of Sun-woo, the dynamic yet overworked CEO of fast-growing fashion brand Woo22, a modern parallel to Hathaway’s Jules Ostin. Opposite her, Choi Min-sik plays Gi-ho, a 70-year-old retiree who returns to the workforce as a senior intern, a role that represents De Niro’s Ben Whittaker. Their unlikely friendship becomes the heart of the story, exploring themes of resilience, mentorship, and generational wisdom.
Alongside Han and Choi, the cast includes, Kim Geum-soon as Hee-sook, Woo22’s cafeteria manager, Kim Joon-han as Young-hwan, the company’s vice president and Ryu Hye-young as Min-a, Gi-ho’s manager. Kim Yo-han will play Joo-sung, another intern recruit and you can see Park Ye-ni as Yu-jin, a merchandiser at Woo22.
The original The Intern was a box-office surprise in South Korea, grossing $24 million during its 2015 release. By localizing the story with top-tier talent, Warner Bros. aims to replicate and possibly surpass that success.
Han So-hee, known for Gyeongseong Creature, My Name, and The World of the Married, continues to solidify her global appeal with this high-profile project. Meanwhile, veteran actor Choi Min-sik, whose credits include Exhuma, New World, and Casino brings gravitas to the film.
Director Kim Do-young, praised for her empathetic storytelling and socially conscious narratives, is expected to put nuance and relatability into this cross-generational comedy. Filming is set to run through December in Seoul, with a release date expected in 2026.