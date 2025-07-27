/Coyote vs Acme: Why was John Cena-Will Forte starrer cancelled by Warner Bros?

Fans of Coyote vs Acme, heads up! Finally, the live-action and CGI hybrid featuring a Looney Tunes character has been confirmed at the San Diego Comic-Con. Will Forte, who is part of the film, was all smiles and revealed a few details. Also, the maker had unveiled the first footage at the event from the upcoming film. But, did you know Coyote vs Acme was cancelled by Warner Bros?

What was the reason for the cancellation of Coyote vs Acme?

Earlier, Warner Bros, which was backing this film, had announced that it was not planning to release Coyote vs Acme, a hybrid animated and live-action comedy starring John Cena and Will Forte that was scrapped due to filming. As per reports, with the re-launch of Warner Bros Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases.

After several unsuccessful negotiations with various distributors, Ketchup Entertainment acquired the rights in March 2025 after previously doing so with Warner Bros. Animation's The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.

The makers of Coyote vs Acme took the stage at the San Diego Comic-Con, where Will Forte confirmed the release date. He said, "I'm pretty speechless. It blows my mind. You think back to the journey this movie has taken. I had kind of given hope at a certain point, so this is amazing". The first footage of Coyote vs Acme featured a montage of Wile E. Coyote. Failed attempts to thwart the Road Runner, which was set to Johnny Cash's version of the Nine Inch Nails hit Hurt.

More details about Coyote vs Acme

American live-action film Coyote vs Acme is directed by Dave Green, with a story by Burch, James Gunn, Jeremy Stater, and a screenplay by Samy Burch. Based on the 1990 The New Yorker magazine article Coyote v. Acme by Ian Frazier, which itself is based on the cartoon character.