/Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster aka 'Jaime Lannister' spotted gorging on South-Indian delicacies in Bengaluru | Watch

Hollywood actor Nikolaj Coster, best known for his role as Jaime Lannister in the popular show Game of Thrones, gave a major surprise to his Indian fans after he was spotted casually enjoying his South Indian delicacies in The Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru. Several videos and photos are now going viral on social media.

Nikolaj Coster's quiet visit to India, fans react

In a video that has now gone viral, the actor remains largely unnoticed by the people at the restaurant until a group of fans was able to film him secretly and even asked him to pose with them in a selfie. He was seen sitting with a large group of friends and chatting. He was seen enjoying idlis, dosa, and vada at the table.

Soon, fans took to the comment section to express their shock and excitement. One user wrote, "Omg, where did you find him? Did you ask how Cersi is?". Another user wrote, "The only time I would've loved to be at Rameshwaram Cafe". "I would've asked him if I could apply to the position to be his sister:")", wrote the third user.

One more photo has also surfaced on social media, in which the actor is posing with his friend in front of the restaurant. Along with the video, the caption read, "Westeros just met Bengaluru spice! Thank you, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, for dining with us at the Rameshwaram Cafe".

All about Nikolaj Coster

Nikolaj Coster made his breakthrough role in Denmark with the film Nightwatch (1994). He played Jaime Lannister in the HBO fantasy drama series Game of Thrones, for which he received two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.