/Kriti Sanon birthday special: Best roles of the actress - from Bareilly Ki Barfi to Mimi



From her debut to her latest ventures, Kriti Sanon has consistently chosen roles that challenge norms and push creative boundaries. Today, she stands tall as one of the most in-demand actresses in Indian cinema—sitting in a rare casting sweet spot where she can headline both experimental dramas and mega commercial franchises. According to reports, she’s now leading iconic projects like Don 3 and Cocktail 2, further cementing her place as the go-to name for storytellers who want both star power and serious craft.



Whether stepping into the shoes of a rebellious small-town girl or embodying the complexities of motherhood, she has defied conventional expectations, proving that mainstream cinema can thrive on fearless choices. Here's how each of her films has set her apart.

Heropanti – The Elegant Debutante with a Strong Spine

Kriti burst onto the scene as Dimpy, a young woman caught between tradition and modernity. While Heropanti was a commercial action romance, Kriti’s portrayal had depth—she wasn’t just a love interest but a girl torn between family loyalty and personal desires. Her screen presence and emotive depth hinted at a promising future beyond the typical debutante roles.

Bareilly Ki Barfi – The Quirky Small-Town Rebel

In a role that broke the typical Bollywood heroine mold, Kriti played Bitti, a spirited, free-thinking girl from Bareilly who smokes, drinks, and dreams beyond societal constraints. She wasn’t a damsel in distress but a woman unapologetically herself. With effortless charm, she navigated a love triangle while standing firm in her choices, proving that she could lead a film with substance.

Luka Chuppi – The Fearless Modern Woman

As Rashmi, Kriti took on the taboo of live-in relationships in Indian society. What made her character stand out was how she took charge—she wasn’t just navigating love but challenging social norms with wit and intelligence. Instead of the usual submissive romantic lead, Kriti’s Rashmi dictated the rules of the game, reinforcing her knack for picking roles that balance entertainment with a message.

Mimi – A Landmark in Her Career

Arguably the most transformative role of her career, Mimi showcased Kriti like never before. She played a small-town girl who dreams of becoming an actress but finds herself entangled in surrogacy. The film demanded her to carry intense emotional weight, from carefree innocence to gut-wrenching heartbreak and fierce motherhood. Kriti’s dedication, including physical transformation, cemented her status as an actor willing to take risks for the craft—and earned her a National Award.

Bhediya – The Fierce Dr. Anika



A supernatural horror-comedy, Bhediya saw Kriti as Dr. Anika, a mysterious veterinarian in a werewolf thriller. This role was far from the conventional Bollywood heroine template. Her cryptic, playful, yet eerie aura added intrigue, proving that she could experiment with genre and keep the audience guessing.

Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – Sifra



As Sifra, an AI humanoid robot, Kriti took on a futuristic and experimental role, blending romance with science fiction. Her portrayal was nuanced—balancing robotic precision with human-like emotions, making the character both surreal and relatable. It was a bold step into uncharted storytelling in Bollywood, yet Kriti made it convincing and engaging.

Crew – The Glamorous Air Hostess with a Twist



In Crew, Kriti played a stylish yet street-smart air hostess in a high-energy heist comedy alongside industry veterans. She embraced a sassy, confident, and sharp-witted persona, proving she could match comedic timing with high-octane storytelling. The film highlighted her ability to blend glamour with substance effortlessly.

Do Patti – The Intensity of a Double Role



Playing dual roles is a challenge, but Kriti took it head-on in Do Patti, where she delivered two distinctly powerful performances. A crime thriller demanded her to showcase starkly different personas, demonstrating her versatility and range. Her ability to bring depth to two unique characters in one film reaffirmed her fearless approach to storytelling.