/Bend It Like Beckham sequel in works? Director Gurinder Chadha drops hints about Keira Knightley starrer

The sports comedy film Bend It Like Beckham, starring Keira Knightley in the lead role, which was released in 2002, was one of the OG films in Hollywood and one of many films that showcased a generation of female footballers. The director Gurinder Chadha has now dropped hints for a sequel to the film, which has left everyone excited.

What did the director reveal about Bend It Like Beckham?

As per reports, on the eve of England's Euro 2025 final against Spain, Gurinder Chadha has revealed that a follow-up is in development, with a target release in 2027 to mark the film's 25th anniversary and the FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. Whether it will be a series or a film is yet to be revealed by the makers.

In a Guardian report, she said, "After 23 years and being unable to come up with a storyline that was as good as the original, I have finally found a fantastic story for a Bend It Like Beckham follow-up. Women's football is more competitive, more exciting, and more global than ever. It is an honour for me to be a small part of it".

All about Bend It Like Beckham

Directed by Gurinder Chadha from a screenplay by Chadha, Paul Mayeda Berges, and Guljit Bindra. The film stars Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Anupam Kher, Juliet Stevenson, Shaznay Lewis, and Archie Panjab.

It tells the story of a girl who bends the rules to reach her goal in professional soccer. But her traditional parents refuse to even consider it and want her to hang up her football boots, find a nice boy, and learn to cook. Production collaborated with The Football Association, while the film's title refers to David Beckham's curling free-kick technique, also known as bending.

Also Read: Rapper Cardi B sued by fan for alleged assault during 2023 Las Vegas concert