/Rapper Cardi B sued by fan for alleged assault during 2023 Las Vegas concert

American rapper Cardi B, who has delivered several hit tracks including Up, I Like It, and Drip, has landed in legal soup after being reportedly sued by a fan for alleged assault, battery, and negligence following a heated exchange during a concert in Las Vegas in 2023. Know more details about Cardi B facing a lawsuit.

Why did Cardi B's fan file a lawsuit against the rapper?

According to several reports, a fan from Ohio has filed a lawsuit against Cardi B alleging assault, battery, and negligence following a heated exchange during a concert in Las Vegas, which took place at the Drai Beachclub and Nightclub, the owners of which are also being sued.

The video, which had gone viral at that moment, shows Cardi B throwing a microphone into the audience, which hit a fan, who in retaliation splashed a cup of water on the rapper's face. Reports suggest that the fan did it in response to Cardi B, who had allegedly asked the audience to splash her with water moments before due to the heat.

Reportedly, as per the lawsuit, the fan has also alleged that she has sustained physical pain, emotional distress, reputational damage, embarrassment, and harassment from both the media and members of the public following the incident. The statement also mentions, "What has been written off as a joke by many people is a traumatic experience that has significantly impacted my well-being and quality of life. I am seeking justice in the hopes of holding Cardi B accountable for her misdeeds, as no celebrity is above the law".

What was Cardi B's response to a fan's lawsuit against her?

As per reports, Cardi B's legal team has responded, stating, "The filing of a civil case against Ms Almanzar (Cardi B) regarding the two-year-old microphone incident is a transparent and pitiful attempted financial shakedown."

"The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office closed this matter for insufficient evidence a long time ago, but the opportunity to try to make money off of a celebrity was too much for some willing law firm to pass up", the statement said.

All about Cardi B

Cardi B is one of the most successful female artists, gaining fame after appearing as a cast member on VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York and releasing two mixtapes. She made her debut with her first studio album, Invasion of Privacy, and it topped the charts. Its singles Bodak Yellow and I Like It both topped the Billboard Hot 100 and were certified diamond by the RIAA; the former made Cardi B the first female rapper to top the Hot 100 with a solo song in the 21st century.